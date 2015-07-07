This Is Why David Beckham Has Been Twinning with Kevin Hart

Sometimes unlikely duos make the best pairs, and this is one for the ages. David Beckham and Kevin Hart have teamed up for H&M's new Modern Essentials Selected by David Beckham campaign, and they make an adorable set of twins.

The duo spent two days in New York City to shoot the ads and posted hilarious behind-the-scenes Instagrams from their time together. Beckham shared the above photo, in which he and Hart appear in matching plaid shirts, and wrote in the caption, "I can't seem to shake this guy off!" He also posted a snap from their gym session:

Work out buddies.... Curious ??? @kevinhart4real A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:54am PDT

Hart got in on the fun as well and shared an epic photo of himself with Beckham—naturally in coordinating duds—seated in front of a stuffed bear:

2 questions...Question #1Why are we sitting this comfortably In Front of this grizzly bear? Question #2 Why are we dressed alike? Gotta love @davidbeckham #Twins #GoodTimesWithGreatPeople A photo posted by kevinhart4real (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 5, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

Marc Forster, who directed World War Z and Finding Neverland, shot the campaign and it will roll out later this year, WWD reports. Could the experience inspire a new buddy comedy starring Hart and Beckham? We certainly hope so!

