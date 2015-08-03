David Beckham and Henry Cavill Pose for a Smoldering Selfie

The secret formula to garnering nearly 500,000 Instagram likes? Having two hunky leading men in a single sharply snapped selfie. That’s exactly why David Beckham’s weekend shot of himself with actor Henry Cavill, the star of Superman, is blowing up our feeds. In the picture (above), the two pose for the camera and give their best sexy, coy smiles. “Always good to spend time with Superman,” Beckham captioned the image.

And while we can happily imagine Beckham wearing a skintight blue body suit with a billowing red cape, the two didn't team up in order to chat superheroes. The gentlemen gathered to head to a camp-like retreat to celebrate the wedding of their close friends, director Guy Ritchie and model Jacqui Ainsley.

Gorgeous couple... Thanks for the memories ... Starting a life as Mr & Mrs Ritchie with 3 beautiful children and their 2 beautiful boys David and Rocco... Thanks for a great 3 days and I wonder if we ever find out who stole the heater out of my tent ?????? 😀😀⛄️⛄️ @guyritchie A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 2, 2015 at 11:53pm PDT

Mr. Victoria Beckham also shared a shot of himself strolling through a garden with Cavill and Ritchie:

Myself and superman aka Henry feeling like we are being told off by our dad... And if you look closely I believe superman looks a little more scared than the underwear model 😀 @guyritchie A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 2, 2015 at 11:43pm PDT

The nuptials seem to have been quite the star-studded affair. Brad Pitt, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and Jason Statham reportedly also attended. And while we may not know how rowdy the celebrations became, one thing’s clear: costume or not, Beckham still looked good.

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad's Wedding Beauty Tips