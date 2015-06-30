David Beckham's Latest Tattoo Came Courtesy of Daughter Harper

Now this is some adorable ink. David Beckham showed off a brand new tattoo today that was given to him by his 3-year-old daughter Harper, and it might just be the cutest body art we've ever seen.

Victoria Beckham shared a photo of her husband's fresh tat on Instagram (below), which she captioned: "Harper has just added to Daddie's tattoo collection x happy Tuesday in the sunshine! X vb."

But is Beckham's tattoo, which is of a character from the upcoming Minions movie, just temporary? Given the fact that the star has a serious amount of ink on his well-sculpted body, we can't be sure. Only time will tell.

