David Beckham Teaches Harper to Ride a Bike, Plus More of the Best Weekend Instagrams

Instagram/davidbeckham
Rita Kokshanian
Jun 01, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Talk about an adorable father-daughter moment. This weekend, soccer stud David Beckham sent hearts everywhere aflutter when he posted a photograph of himself teaching his 3-year-old daughter Harper how to ride a bike. "Look at my big girl," the proud dad captioned the shot (top) on Instagram. "Day One - No stablizers." But the Beckhams weren't the only ones celebrating momentous occassions over the weekend. Odeya Rush shared a photo of herself before her prom, while Laverne Cox boogied all night for her 31st brirthday. See these plus more of our favorite weekend Instagrams below.

Odeya Rush: 

PRAHM

A photo posted by Odeya Rush (@odeyarush1) on

Laverne Cox:

Diane Kruger:

Me and Liberty hanging out watching Polo ! @veuveclicquot #VCPoloClassic #goNacho

A photo posted by Diane Kruger (@dianekrugerperso) on

Britney Spears:

Shakira:

Campeones campeones oe oe oe!!! Shak

A photo posted by Shakira (@shakira) on

Blake Lively:

Jennifer Lopez:

Morocco... 😘😘😘 #Mawazine2015

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Mindy Kaling:

I love this girl. Hugging Freida P. at @VeuveClicquot #VCPoloClassic. In @shopshoshanna @dannijo @vincecamuto

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Vin Diesel:

Don't expect dreams to be punctual... They come when they're supposed to... #BarcaBC

A photo posted by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

