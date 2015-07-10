David Beckham Celebrates His Daughter Harper's Birthday with the Cutest Throwback Photo

Not much is stronger than a father's love for his daughter and David Beckham showed off his unbreakable bond with his little girl, Harper Beckham, by posting the most adorable picture.

The soccer superstar took to Instagram today to send 4-year-old Harper a very special birthday wish and shared a rare throwback snap with his millions of followers. In the black-and-white image (above) Beckham poses while holding his newborn baby on his chest—and Harper's chubby little cheeks and big brown eyes are front and center. The proud pop captioned the photo, "Possibly my favorite picture of Harper of all time ... 4 beautiful years with the most amazing little girl ... Happy birthday big girl."

It's clear to see that these two are totally inseparable and have a lot of fun together. (Dad even lets her give him makeovers!) We hope Harper has just as much fun on her big day.

