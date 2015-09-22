David Beckham Reveals That His 4-Year-Old Daughter Can Run in Heels 

Forget walking; David Beckham's little girl, Harper Beckham, already knows how to run in high heels. Today the former English football player revealed to Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain that the 4-year-old is already a pro at wearing grownup shoes.

Harper may have a liking for fancy stilettos, but it sounds like she actually has a lot more in common with her athletic father. The adorable tot confessed that she would like to be a football player one day. And although her father admitted that it was the best thing he'd ever heard, it was like a dagger to the heart for her mom, Victoria Beckham: “Victoria is like, ‘Please, we’ve got 4 children, 3 of them are boys, and all love football. Please just let me have one that kind of wants to dress like me or wear high heels.'" David, however, did give his wife credit for one of their daughter's skills. He went on to add, "Actually Harper is amazing. She runs in high heels so she’s definitely got that from Victoria.”

RELATED: Harper Beckham Gets Her Nails Done With Mom, Then Bike Rides with Dad

PHOTOS: The 21 Cutest Instagram Photos of the Beckham Family