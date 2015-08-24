This May Be the Cutest Father-Daughter Snap of David and Harper Beckham Yet

Another day, another adorable Harper Beckham photo. David Beckham and his little girl are one aw-inducing duo, and there's no shortage of too-cute snaps to prove it. The latest comes courtesy of mom Victoria Beckham, who shared a picture on Instagram of the father-daughter pair with their arms around each other.

"Love and kisses from Los Angeles fashion bunnies x vb," the fashion designer captioned the shot of David and Harper, 4, who is wearing a pair of darling Minions pajamas.

Love and kisses from Los Angeles fashion bunnies x vb 🇺🇸🙏 😎 x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 24, 2015 at 7:18am PDT

Victoria Beckham has been 'gramming up a storm of photos of her kids as of late, including several snaps of son Brooklyn over the weekend and a sweet snap of Harper getting her nails done last week.

