David Beckham Had the Best 40th Birthday Weekend Ever

David Beckham/Instagram
If pictures can tell a story, then David Beckham had one whopper of a 40th birthday weekend. Rather than settle for just single party, the famed soccer player soaked in the sun with his family and was feted with a birthday breakfast...in Marrakesh, Morocco. For further proof that stars are really not just like us, Beckham partied later on with the Spice Girls (it's a reunion!) and David Blaine. If you're looking for evidence, look no further than Beckham's brand new Instagram handle (his birthday hashtag was #DB40) which documents the glorious weekend.
Naturally, the famous family, including wife Victoria and dashing son Brooklyn, got in on the social media action together.