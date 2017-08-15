David Beckham Finished Building That Lego Disney Castle, Became Best Dad Ever

Congrats are in order for David Beckham!

The legendary soccer player just added another huge accomplishment to his list of major feats: successfully building a 4,000-piece Lego Disney castle. Less than a week ago, Beckham expressed his confusion about the project, but now he can officially give himself a pat on the back.

"1am done," the dad of four captioned a photo of himself next to the dazzling palace in the wee hours of the morning. "Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ."

1am done... Someone's gonna have a nice surprise in the morning 👸 zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz ❤️ A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Aug 15, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

Little Harper now has a castle of her own that can easily rival the real deal at Buckingham Palace, where she celebrated her sixth birthday last month.

One last picture of the birthday girl.... Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party , this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with My mum , Harper plus a few school friends... We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party.... 💜 A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jul 10, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

The Beckham family is as modern as it gets, but their heartwarming acts of love are always classic. Good work, David!