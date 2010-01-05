Is David Beckham Designing A Clothing Line?

Soccer star David Beckham has built a stylish reputation off the field as both an Armani model and Victoria Beckham's husband—could designing his own line of menswear be his next step? Rumors are swirling that Victoria is expanding her fashion line into men's clothing and tapping her hubby to design. David recently did a line of laid-back sportswear for Adidas Originals, so we imagine his new designs would incorporate his more sophisticated side, not to mention a sure-to-be sexy ad campaign!