David and Harper Beckham May Be the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo Ever

Harper, the adorable 3-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, has daddy wrapped around her little finger—and we just can’t get enough of it. Whether the two are spending the day shopping together or sitting front and center at mom Victoria’s fashion show with the rest of the Beckham brood, the ever-doting dad loves showering his little girl with affection.
We’ve rounded up the cutest father-daughter moments posted on proud papa David’s Instagram, from soccer lessons to “princess” makeovers. You’re welcome!
David and his boys giving Harper soccer lessons:
David teaching Harper how to ride a bike:
David modeling for Harper:
Harper giving David a glam makeover after his birthday party: