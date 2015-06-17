David and Harper Beckham May Be the Cutest Father-Daughter Duo Ever

Harper, the adorable 3-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, has daddy wrapped around her little finger—and we just can’t get enough of it. Whether the two are spending the day shopping together or sitting front and center at mom Victoria’s fashion show with the rest of the Beckham brood, the ever-doting dad loves showering his little girl with affection.

We’ve rounded up the cutest father-daughter moments posted on proud papa David’s Instagram, from soccer lessons to “princess” makeovers. You’re welcome!

David and his boys giving Harper soccer lessons:



Mia Hamm eat your heart out ⚽️⚽️ Harper Seven taking lessons from her brothers ( oh and her dad ) ❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 5, 2015 at 2:34am PDT

David teaching Harper how to ride a bike:



🚴🏼 Look at my big girl 🚴🏼 Day One - No stabilizers ❤️ A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 31, 2015 at 3:41am PDT

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham Reveal Why Their Kids Are Always So Impeccably Dressed

David modeling for Harper:



Harpers not the only princess in the house 👸 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 14, 2015 at 10:40am PDT

Harper giving David a glam makeover after his birthday party:



Someone is trying to make daddy feel pretty today after a heavy night A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 4, 2015 at 3:17am PDT

PHOTOS: 15 Shots of David Beckham Looking Incredibly Hot