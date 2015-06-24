David Beckham and Son Brooklyn Look Identical in Matching Newsboy Caps

David Beckham and his son Brooklyn just took the phrase "like father, like son" to the next level. The duo went on a fishing excursion today for some one-on-one time, and if that wasn't adorable enough, David posted a photo of them wearing matching newsboy caps for the outing on his Instagram. "Bonding time with your kids is always so special.... Dad and Brooklyn fishing outing," he captioned the photo (below).

Bonding time with your kids is always so special.... Dad and Brooklyn fishing outing 🐟 A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 24, 2015 at 9:37am PDT

This isn't the first time the Beckhams have shown their love for the classic hat—both David and Brooklyn frequently post photos of themselves wearing the style, proving that the apple doesn't fall from the tree. But the similarities don't stop there: Brooklyn also commemorated the occasion by posting a photo on Instagram (below).

Fishing with dad A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Jun 24, 2015 at 9:44am PDT

Looks like the perfect father-son outing to us!

