David Beckham Is Breaking Instagram Records with His Smokin' Hot Feed

It hasn't even been a week since David Beckham celebrated his 40th birthday by creating an Instagram account, and not only is he treating us to a steady feed of eye-candy, he's also breaking records. According to Instagram, Beckham is the first ’grammer to ever reach one million followers in just one day, beating out previous record-holder Emma Watson (no hard feelings, Emma!). After just three days, the father of four built his following to a whopping 5.5 million.

So, just what is it that has everyone glued to his feed? Take a look and some of our favorite shares.

An inside peek at his birthday celebration:

A too-cute-to-miss pic of daughter Harper "making daddy feel pretty":

Sweet shots with wife Victoria Beckham:

A sexy selfie in bed:

