Swoon Over the Beckhams’ Heart-Melting Birthday Tributes to Dad David

Happy birthday, David Beckham! The swoon-worthy soccer star turns 42 today, and of course, his brood is celebrating in the best way: honoring their famous father on social media.

Victoria Beckham kicked off the birthday wishes with a sweet ‘gram of herself and 5-year-old daughter Harper, blowing kisses to each other in their best party outfits. “Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so, so much,” she wrote.

Happy birthday daddy! From your two favorite girls!! We love u so,so much x 💕💕💕 X kisses from mummy and Harper x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 1, 2017 at 11:47pm PDT

The mom-of-four also shared a photo of her hubby on Twitter during his celebration with a delicious-looking piece of chocolate cake. “We all love u so much,” she added.

Happy birthday! We all love u so much x #specialday! X VB 🎂 pic.twitter.com/d9EYr9TnPo — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) May 2, 2017

While Harper is a bit too young to have an Instagram account, the rest of the brood’s tributes to their beloved dad poured in. Budding photographer Brooklyn shared this photo of his dad looking ecstatic in honor of his special day.

Happy birthday xx love you so much ❤🖤 @davidbeckham A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 1, 2017 at 11:51pm PDT

Romeo shared a ‘gram of himself hugging “the best and coolest dad ever,” while David’s “Romeo” tattoo is visible on his bare back.

Happy birthday to the best and coolest dad ever I hope you have the best day possible!! Love u lots ❤️ A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on May 1, 2017 at 11:18pm PDT

And even little Cruz got in on the action, sharing a sweet photo of the two and wishing his pops an “amazing day.”

Dear Dad Happy birthday.I hope u have an amazing day!! U r the best dad in the 🌍😜 A post shared by Cruz Beckham (@cruzbeckham) on May 1, 2017 at 11:13pm PDT

Ditto.