David Beckham Rides a Motorcycle in Belstaff's New "Outlaws" Short Film

David Beckham has a new acting role, and next month you'll get to see the character in full. The soccer star and model stars in a campaign film called "Outlaws" for Belstaff. None other than Liv Tyler executive produced the short, which will premiere at the brand's London Fashion Week show on Sept. 21 and will be released worldwide on the 22nd.

According to Belstaff, Beckham stars as The Stranger, "a mysterious drifter and motorcycle stuntman, haunted by memories of a beautiful trapeze artist and hunted by a maniacal director seeking revenge." And this isn't his first time working with the British brand: he has appeared in ad campaigns and designed capsule collections for it in the past.

In the trailer for the film, Beckham—dressed in a moto jacket and pants—dons a helmet and travels through the desert on a motorcycle. A circus theme runs throughout it, and a bevy of sideshow characters also appear:

Courtesy

Directed and written by Geremy Jasper, the film also features Harvey Keitel, Cathy Moriarty, and Katherine Waterston.

Watch Beckham in a teaser for the short here:

