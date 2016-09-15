David Beckham and Kevin Hart Hilariously Reunite for an H&M Road Trip

David Beckham and Kevin Hart are back together again as one unexpected comedy duo.

The stylish soccer star and the fan-favorite comedian first teamed up last fall for an H&M campaign in which Hart copied Beckham’s every move in order to portray him in a biopic titled I, Beckham: The Movie. And now the two have reunited for a new video where they take a road trip and make their way to Sin City.

Forget biopics: Hart's new pitch is a song-and-dance-laden musical centered around Beckham, who would once again be portrayed by the comedian in the production. “Vegas here we come!” Hart says. “Here’s the thing, man. Those Vegas moneymen, they are going to eat up the idea of a musical, David.”

“You can sing right?” Beckham responds, but quickly regrets it when Hart starts belting out a tune.

The hilarious clip promotes the Modern Essentials selected by David Beckham autumn 2016 collection and duo rocks two matching looks, a zip-up jacket with a turtleneck and a block-stripe knit sweater from the upcoming line.

“I loved shooting the first campaign with Kevin for H&M so much; we just had to do a sequel,” Beckham says in a release. “This time we’ve pushed the story even further.”

Watch the funny video at top and see the full campaign when the collection launches in H&M stores and on hm.com on Sept. 26.