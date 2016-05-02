Happy Birthday David Beckham! See 20 Photos of the Smokin' Soccer Star Looking His Hottest

Oh, David Beckham. When we think of the always-handsome soccer star turned UNICEF Ambassador, well, we actually can't even. Since he first emerged on the sports scene, girls everywhere have been gaga over the English athlete. Today, he turns 41 and we're still as head-over-heels as ever.

With his ah-dorable family in tow, he and wife Victoria Beckham, have quite the hectic life. While parenting four kiddos, Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 4, the happy couple has managed to keep up their A-lister status—and in a major way.

For one, Posh (as Mrs. Beckham was known during her Spice Girl days), still keeps her fashion game on-point while managing her own fashion empire. And as for the birthday boy, he’s quite the doting dad, is a total do-gooder, and he, too, always appears ageless and perfectly rugged. To see for yourself, we rounded up 20 photos of the soccer star looking—in one word—hot. You are welcome.