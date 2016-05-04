David Beckham Received This Adorable Birthday Cake from His Children

David Beckham rang in his 41st birthday on Monday and one present he received quite literally put the icing on the cake of his celebrations.

After his festivities, the super sexy star took to Instagram to not only thank fans for the warm birthday wishes, but also to show off the most prized possession he received this year: a cake in the shape of a caterpillar courtesy of his children.

“As the night comes to a close I wanted to thank everyone for the birthday wishes I received and also this delicious caterpillar cake the kids gave me tonight,” he wrote in the post. In the photo, Beckham flashes his winning smile as he holds up the adorable dessert with pride.

So which of the Beckham darlings do we think was responsible for the kooky surprise? Considering four candles are lit atop the cake, each one could represent all four of his kids: Brooklyn, 17, Romeo, 13, Cruz, 11, and Harper, 4.

Earlier this week, wife Victoria Beckham proved to be the ultimate partner and shared another shot of her husband gleaming, this time in front of dozens of perfectly gift-wrapped presents.

That’s how you celebrate a birthday.