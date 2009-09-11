David Arquette and Ben Harper Are Designing Men

PROPR, the contemporary-meets-classic line (which includes pieces for both men and women) created by David Arquette, David Bedwell and Ben Harper has taken up temporary residence in Venice Beach and the men behind the label are taking a very hands-on approach. "Ben found the store and we fell in love with it," says Arquette, who with Harper and Bedwell is actually one of the pop-up shop's sales staff. "My wife [Courteney Cox Arquette] was a part of designing the store, she even helped put up the awning!" When Harper and Arquette are not sweeping the walkway, spinning tunes or serving customers, they are often hanging out with the curious fans who stop by. "My wife [Laura Dern] and Courteney have huge influence and input on the line," Ben told us. "They really, watch-dogged us as we created the fall collection. They were not shy!"

Check out PROPR's http://http://www.proprclothing.com/ fall collection!

Bronwyn Barnes and Karen Levy