Read Dave Grohl's Funny Open Letter to Fans About Breaking His Leg

GC Images
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl injured his leg during a June 12 concert in Gothenburg, Sweden, and subsequently canceled the band's European tour dates. Fans captured the incident—in which the former Nirvana drummer fell off the stage, dislocated his ankle, and broke his fibula—on camera. Grohl released an open letter to fans to share details about his injuries and to apologize for the canned concert performances. Read his note below (and see the photos he shared here):
