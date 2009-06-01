Date Night Update: A Pop-of-Color Clutch

Michelle Obama worked a LBD while on a date with her Presidential hubby in N.Y.C. but her hip-hugging dress played second fiddle to the stunning blue satin clutch she carried. Her perfect pop-of-color is VBH's Ballerina Clutch in colbalt (a special order hue), which comes in a rainbow of eye-catching satins. For your next date night, take a cue from the always-stylish Mrs. O and choose one bold accessory for instant chic—even with your most basic black dress.

• Red clutch, VBH, $1,500; call 212-717-9800• Pink clutch, J.Crew, $98; at jcrew.com

