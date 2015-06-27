InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Marie Ernst's Printed Maxi is Perfect for Date Night

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Marie Ernst.
I was stumped on what to wear to date night with my boyfriend, and June's "Instant Style: Summer Kickoff" gave me a much-needed dose of style inspo. I fell in love with the fit-and-flare micro print jumpsuit by Rebecca Taylor on the page, and this open-back dress by Dynamite Clothing was the perfect substitute for a flirty yet laid-back look. I took a cue from the story and paired it with wedges (mine are Forever 21!), which were comfortable to walk in and didn't overwhelm the pattern. I'm planning on recycling this outfit for alfresco drinks all summer long!
