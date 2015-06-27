#InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Marie Ernst's Printed Maxi is Perfect for Date Night

Courtesy

In this regular series, we demonstrate how our most avid readers sport the trends in our magazine. Look for it on What's Right Now every week, and be sure to try out a look or two yourself and tweet us a photo @InStyle using #inspiredbyinstyle. Today, we’re featuring Reader of the Week Marie Ernst. 

MARIE ERNST
Jun 27, 2015 @ 11:00 am

I was stumped on what to wear to date night with my boyfriend, and June's "Instant Style: Summer Kickoff" gave me a much-needed dose of style inspo. I fell in love with the fit-and-flare micro print jumpsuit by Rebecca Taylor on the page, and this open-back dress by Dynamite Clothing was the perfect substitute for a flirty yet laid-back look. I took a cue from the story and paired it with wedges (mine are Forever 21!), which were comfortable to walk in and didn't overwhelm the pattern. I'm planning on recycling this outfit for alfresco drinks all summer long!

Get Inspired by More InStyle Readers We  in Our Gallery

Be our Reader of the Week! If one of our stories has inspired you to mix it up, send us a pic (300 dpi or larger) of your transformation to letters@instylemag.comsubmit it through InStyle's Tumblr, or tweet us @InStyle with the hashtag #inspiredbyinstyle. You could be featured in InStyle and on InStyle.com! And really, what’s cooler than that?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!