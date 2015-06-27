InspiredByInStyle: Reader of the Week Marie Ernst's Printed Maxi is Perfect for Date Night

I was stumped on what to wear to date night with my boyfriend, and June's "Instant Style: Summer Kickoff" gave me a much-needed dose of style inspo. I fell in love with the fit-and-flare micro print jumpsuit by Rebecca Taylor on the page, and this open-back dress by Dynamite Clothing was the perfect substitute for a flirty yet laid-back look. I took a cue from the story and paired it with wedges (mine are Forever 21!), which were comfortable to walk in and didn't overwhelm the pattern. I'm planning on recycling this outfit for alfresco drinks all summer long!

