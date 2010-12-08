Darren Criss Tweaked his Grooming Habits for Glee

Darren Criss, the adorable new star of Glee who blew audiences away with his rendition of Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream,' says he and his prepster character, Blaine (left), have quite a few differences—especially in the grooming department. “I look very different from [Blaine],” the 23-year-old told Interview magazine. “He has slicked-back hair, while I have really curly hair. And I never shave. I'm kind of a bum.” As far as we're concerned, though, Criss looks pretty darn good—with or without his five o'clock shadow.

