Darren Criss Tries to Make You Blush with a Naked Mirror Selfie from the Versace: ACS Set

Darren Criss took to Instagram Tuesday to give the world a very NSFW behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming role in Versace: American Crime Story, slated to premiere on FX in 2018. If the second chapter of Ryan Murphy’s limited series is anything like Criss’s photo, um, we are INTERESTED.

Crime Story’s highly anticipated sophomore season explores the 1997 murder of Gianni Versace and famously stars a blonde Penelope Cruz as the designer’s iconic sister, Donatella. Criss, for his part, will play Gianni’s killer, serial murderer Andrew Cunanan.

Admittedly, we don’t have too many details about the series outside of the photos that have surfaced and the true crime story it’s based on, but Criss’s latest installment has us rather intrigued …

“So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE??? #ACSVersace,” the Glee alum captioned a nearly nude photo of himself holding a salmon-hued speedo at just the right angle to save him from trouble with Instagram’s nudity police.

‪So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on May 30, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Hiiii, Darren.

RELATED: Penelope Cruz Is Totally Unrecognizable as Donatella Versace in American Crime Story

2018 can’t come soon enough!