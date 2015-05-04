Dare to Wear One Color from Head to Toe

Dressing top-to-toe in one color is no easy feat—one wrong move can leave you looking like a Crayola crayon. That's why we typically default to adding pops of color rather than committing to a single shade. But this spring, we're taking style cues from Jessica Alba (in Narciso Rodriguez's coral) and Blake Lively (in Cushnie et Ochs's pink), who were both snapped out and about in striking sorbet shades. So we're shaking up our usual go-tos (no-brainer neutrals) and daring to stand out in tonal shades.

PINK

A full look in soft blush can easily read princess-y. Select tailored pieces, like this structured vest from Elizabeth and James or this flirty skirt from Topshop for a more sophisticated feel. If this look is too bold, layer a plain white tee under the vest to keep the look modest.

Shop the pieces: Elizabeth and James vest, $375; bergdorfgoodman.com. Topshop skirt, $90; topshop.com. Valentino pumps, $995; neimanmarcus.com.

YELLOW

Let’s be honest: Yellow is a hard color to pull off. Avoid cartoonish comparisons by baring some skin. Show off your legs with a dress that boasts a pleated full skirt, like this one from Max Mara. Or soften up the look-at-me hue with a light buttery cardigan.

Shop the pieces: Max Mara dress, $450; matchesfashion.com. Boden sweater, $88; bodenusa.com. Zara sandals, $36; zara.com.

BLUE

Blue may be a closet staple, but jeweled shades of the color can be slightly intimidating. The secret is to play with texture: a soft cashmere sweater paired with silky culottes creates the perfect contrast. Anchor the look with suede navy pumps.

Shop the pieces: Uniqlo sweater, $80; uniqlo.com. Isa Arfen pants, $805; net-a-porter.com. Stuart Weitzman for Scoop pumps, $355; scoopnyc.com.

