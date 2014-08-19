Daphne Guinness's New Music Video Is Out of This World

Leave it to Daphne Guinness to make extraterrestrial life look uber-glamorous. With her supernatural new music video for “Evening in Space,” the fashion icon presents four minutes and 20 seconds of pure intergalactic bliss directed by David LaChapelle. The video for the first single off her debut album—which drops in September—doesn't disappoint, featuring a whimsical world gone crazy as Guinness sings of a "parallel reality" in the midst of it all. Each scene is packed with endless fantastical details (hello, butterfly wings as eyelashes!), along with mesmerizing costumes from Iris van Herpen, Noritaka Tatehana, and Guinness's own collection.

Go ahead and watch the otherworldly video here (warning: the video contains some explicit content), plus discover the latest musicians who are on our radar now!