Dannijo Has Just Launched a Collection of Statement-Making Bridal Jewelry

Saying "I do" will undoubtedly be the biggest statement you make on your wedding day, but thanks to Dannijo, your jewelry can be a close second. The accessories label, founded by sisters Danielle Snyder and Jodie Snyder-Morel, has just launched a bridal capsule collection that's filled with gorgeous necklaces, bracelets, and earrings.

The duo's first foray into bridal was for Jodie's 2013 nuptials. “We designed iconic pieces for my wedding last year and were inspired to create pieces that would speak to brides ranging from classic and romantic to bohemian and free spirited," Snyder-Morel says. "The collection really lends itself to both the bride and bridal parties no matter the destination."

The bridal collection includes 18 new pieces as well as a handful of tried and true Dannijo favorites. There are items for the bride, the bridesmaids, and even the mother of the bride, as well as a "something blue" category.

"The bridal collection celebrates iconic Dannijo silhouettes that speak to both a classic, sophisticate bride as well as the subversive and bold. The curated collection includes an eclectic range we designed specifically for all wedding weekend occasions and bridal parties," Snyder says. If you buy six or more of the same style of one piece, you'll receive a 15 percent discount, or buy 10 or more and get a 20 percent discount.

The Dannijo bridal capsule collection is available now on dannijo.com, with prices ranging from $145 for earrings to $1,296 for a set of the earrings, necklace, and bracelet Snyder-Morel wore to her own wedding. For more wedding inspiration, see 100 memorable celebrity wedding moments in our gallery.