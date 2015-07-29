Danielle Brooks's Sports Bra Selfie Sends an Empowering Message on Self-Love

Danielle Brooks posted a fierce picture (below) at the gym, and it instantly captured the attention of many for its positive message. The Orange is the New Black actress proved that she's growing ever more comfortable in her skin by taking a workout selfie in a magenta sports bra, zig-zag accented tights, and matching bright sneakers, which she shared with all of her Instagram followers.

Brooks confessed in the caption, "I've always wanted to do this but have felt shameful and have told myself 'until my body is perfect I'm forbidden.'" But Brooks is tired of being ashamed, and finally decided to be bold and proudly embrace her body. "Today my inner being told me to turn up the notch on my self-love," shared the actress, while adding. "I should not be ashamed of my body."

RELATED: Danielle Brooks Shares Her Craziest OITNB Fan Encounters

The post is an inspiration to all women no matter what their size or shape. What's even more inspiring are the actress's next couple of sentences. "I'm not a walking imperfection! I'm a Goddess," she proclaimed. We certainly agree with Brooks, and that powerful statement should become a part of every woman's creed as we heed to her reminder, "One Life. One Body. Take Care of It."

RELATED: People StyleWatch and Danielle Brooks Want to See How Much You #LoveYourShape