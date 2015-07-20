People StyleWatch and Danielle Brooks Want to See How Much You #LoveYourShape 

Here's another reason to love Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks. The actress, who has been vocal in the past about loving her figure, is teaming up with People StyleWatch this month to launch the magazine's #LoveYourShape campaign on Instagram.
"You already know what I'm reppin: Team Love ThySelf. Join me + @peoplestylewatchmag in celebrating the skin we're in by posting your FAV body photo #LoveYourShape," she captioned her snap announcing her involvement (below).
You already know what I'm reppin: Team Love ThySelf. Join me + @peoplestylewatchmag in celebrating the skin we're in by posting your FAV body photo #LoveYourShape. Rocking my @monifcplussizes bikini. Let's see your #LoveYourShape photos, they might get #RP. 😜#voiceofthecurves #yesmythighstouch #awholethreepounds #thickathanasnicka #somebodysfuturewife #illgiveyourottenteeth 🍭 #chocolatedrop #confidence #noshame #alllove 💕
The body-positive campaign is already taking off on the social media platform thanks to all the ladies who are empowering themselves and each other to celebrate their bodies. If you're feeling inspired, join the movement by sharing your own photo using the hashtag #LoveYourShape. Plus, look out for your 'gram on StyleWatch's Instagram account—they'll be featuring the best photos all month long.
See more of Brooks's awesome Instagrams below.
