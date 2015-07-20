People StyleWatch and Danielle Brooks Want to See How Much You #LoveYourShape 

Here's another reason to love Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks. The actress, who has been vocal in the past about loving her figure, is teaming up with People StyleWatch this month to launch the magazine's #LoveYourShape campaign on Instagram.

"You already know what I'm reppin: Team Love ThySelf. Join me + @peoplestylewatchmag in celebrating the skin we're in by posting your FAV body photo #LoveYourShape," she captioned her snap announcing her involvement (below).

The body-positive campaign is already taking off on the social media platform thanks to all the ladies who are empowering themselves and each other to celebrate their bodies. If you're feeling inspired, join the movement by sharing your own photo using the hashtag #LoveYourShape. Plus, look out for your 'gram on StyleWatch's Instagram account—they'll be featuring the best photos all month long.

See more of Brooks's awesome Instagrams below.

It took everything in me to get to the gym today but once I got there it was on like donkey kong! #MindoverMatter #Success #Goturrdone #LoveYourShape #LoveThySelf #AWholeThreePounds #YouAreWorthIt💕 A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 16, 2015 at 4:39pm PDT

#tbt to that time @lacyredway and @makeupbymichael whipped it up honey!! #SCgrown 🍑 #snatched #voiceofthecurves #yesmythighstouch #thickathanasnicka A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 9, 2015 at 7:11am PDT

THIGHS SO THICK and HAPPY BOUT IT! A photo posted by Danielle Brooks (@daniebb3) on Jul 5, 2015 at 4:10pm PDT

