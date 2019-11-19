Danielle Brooks Welcomes Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for Orange Is the New Black star Danielle Brooks, who welcomed her very first child last weekend. She announced the good news on Instagram, also reminding her followers that the new addition is a daughter.

Brooks did not share the baby's name, though People reports that she shares the baby with her boyfriend.

"11.16.19. She’s perfect," Brooks wrote, adding heart emoji and an infinity symbol.

Brooks announced her pregnancy back in July with a post of herself holding up a pregnancy test.

RELATED: Danielle Brooks Says There’s a Big Misconception When It Comes to Plus-Size Pregnancy Style

"So elated to finally share this news with you all. I'm happily pregnant," she captioned the announcement. At the time of the post, she added a second to her Story, writing, "When one chapter ends, another begins," which could have been seen as a farewell to OITNB, which aired its final season on Netflix back in July.

Before the birth, Brooks told People that she was nervous and excited about having a daughter. She said that she was excited about showing her child the freedoms it would be allowed and to watch her child grow and develop.

"I'm excited to teach her how to be a woman in this world without worrying about judgment and give her the freedom to be the person that she wants to be," Brooks said. "Then getting to see that person come to life and grow and change their opinions. I’m excited to see this little human!"