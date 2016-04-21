Orange Is the New Black's Danielle Brooks Is a Jolt of Fun in Christian Siriano's New Campaign for Lane Bryant

Danielle Brooks puts the capital F in Fun in whatever she does, be it slaying on the red carpet or channeling her inner sassy inmate as Taystee on Orange Is the New Black. So it’s no surprise that for Christian Siriano’s new collection for Lane Bryant, the New York-based designer turned to the 26-year-old actress to star in the vibrant personality-fueled campaign. “I wanted it to be a lot of color,” Siriano told PeopleStyle of the inspiration behind the images, explaining that they turned to '50s ice cream parlors for a dose of “vintage feeling” inspiration.

Brooks's vivacious energy of course translated to the photographs in which The Color Purple Broadway beauty has an army of hunky guys at her beck and call to provide her with glamorous clothes and beauty looks. Across the portfolio, Brooks models a selection of printed tops, look-at-me skirts, and eye-catching dresses (including body-con day-to-night staples) for women sizes 14 to 28.

“Being plus-size, it’s very easy to put a woman in black or navy dress,” she told PeopleStyle. “But to get to show color on my chocolate skin is really fun for me, and it’s not an option that always comes around."

Chic and fabulous Danielle Brooks @daniebb3 looking stunning in our new collection for @lanebryant! In stores April 28th. Styled by @micaelaerlanger photos by @bradwalsh #plusisequal #christiansiriano A photo posted by Christian Siriano (@csiriano) on Apr 20, 2016 at 11:18am PDT

See more of the shots above and mark your calendars: The Christian Siriano for Lane Bryant collection drops April 28.