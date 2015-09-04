Tom Ford Styles Daniel Craig in Spectre—See the New 007 Movie Poster

Fans of Roger Moore’s original James Bond spy movies are going to love the nostalgia surrounding Spectre’s most recent promotional poster released Thursday. In the new poster (below), actor Daniel Craig sports a classic Bond look in a white suit jacket, similar to the ones worn by the agent in classic Bond movies like 1974's The Man with the Golden Gun and 1985's A View to Kill.

But what might be even more exciting about the upcoming film is that designer Tom Ford confirmed that he styled Craig's character, which means fans can expect the best of the best when it comes to Bond’s signature suits, on top of an action-packed film. After all, prior to styling Spectre, Ford styled two other 007 franchise films, Skyfall and Quantum of Solace, for which Ford worked with costume designer Jany Temime​ on six tailored looks that were all handmade in Italy.

We can’t wait to see Ford’s fashion picks for the next 007 film, which is set to hit theaters Nov. 6. With Ford’s signature aesthetic for luxurious looks, there really is no one more fit to take on the role of stylist to the infamous “Bond, James Bond.”

Watch the explosive trailer for Spectre here:

