Daniel Craig Officially Confirmed His Return as James Bond

After rumors swirled last month about Daniel Craig reprising his role as James Bond, we're finally hearing the news straight from the horse's mouth.

While making an appearance on Tuesday night's segment of The Late Show, the British actor didn't hold back when questioned about potential collaborations with the iconic franchise.

"Yes," he bluntly told host Stephen Colbert about playing 007 again. "I always wanted to, I wanted a break. I've been doing interviews about it all day and I've been rather coy. I kind of felt like if I should speak the truth I should speak the truth to you."

The surprising confirmation comes off the heels of contradicting reports from earlier that day, where the 49-year-old indeed played coy about his future with the series. "There's a lot of noise out there and nothing official has been confirmed," he told a radio station. "It's just all very personal decisions to be made at the moment. I know they're desperate to get going and I would in theory love to do it, but there is no decision just yet."

The star memorably appeared reluctant to reprise the legendary character shortly after finishing Spectre in 2015. "Now? I'd rather break this glass and slash my wrists," Craig dished to Time Out about playing the role again. "No, not at the moment. Not at all. That's fine. I'm over it at the moment. We're done. All I want to do is move on."

With the 25th Bond film tentatively scheduled to make its way into theaters November 2019, we couldn't be more excited about this news!