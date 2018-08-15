Remember Dane Cook? He’s Back with Advice for Dating a 19-Year-Old When You're in Your 40s

Standup comic Dane Cook rose to fame in the early 2000s, inspiring headlines like, “Is Dane Cook actually funny?” and earning the affection of my middle school friends (and fans of his) who would gush, “Dane Cook is so hot!” He also scored leading roles in movies like My Best Friend’s Girl, Employee of the Month, and Good Luck Chuck. And though he's had regular work since then, we hadn’t heard much about him … until now.

Cook is back in the zeitgeist not because of a new comedy special or a scandal (2018 is the year of the scandal, no?), but rather, his love life. The funny man, 46, has been dating a 19-year-old singer named Kelsi Taylor for a year, and while people let that slip under the radar (same can’t be said for you, Sean Penn), it was brought back to our collective conscious thanks to Cook’s recent Instagram Story.

According to People, Cook participated in a brief Q&A session this week and addressed the giant elephant in the room: his and Taylor’s age gap. A fan asked, “What advice do you have to those in age gap relationships?” to which he replied, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.” Ladies and gentlemen, Dane Cook.

From the brief session, followers learned that the couple met at a game night he hosted at his “place” after they’d been “friends for a while” (no word on how far back a "while" goes) and they eventually fell in love. Luckily for Cook, Taylor’s family is A-OK with them being together (“I love her family and we are pretty close and do dinner and hang”) and his approves as well.

As for what he sees in her? He says she’s “smart, kind, creative, loyal & honest." Sweet.

Taylor regularly shares updates about their romance on her Instagram, so … best of luck, guys!