Dancing With the Stars Season 12: All the Outfits!

Kirstie Alley and Ralph Macchio may have pulled away as early favorites on last night's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, but their outfits are another aspect of the competition all together. Whose outfit left you speechless? Was it playmate Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett's sky blue fringe or supermodel Petra Nemcova's lavender gown? And did you catch Karina Smirnoff's bare belly and Wendy Williams' gold booty shorts? Catch all the fun looks from last night's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars in the gallery! And tell us: Who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments!

