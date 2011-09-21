Dancing With the Stars Results, Win a Wardrobe Makeover and More!

Adam Taylor /ABC; Courtesy of Stylefind(2); Getty Images; Courtesy Photo; Courtesy of Daffy s
1. L.A. Laker Ron Artest was the first to get the boot on this season's Dancing With the Stars. [THR]
2. Enter this Stylefind sweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate closet makeover! [Stylefind]
3. Rashida Jones sports a frizzy 'do in Dove's "Make Friends With Your Hair" campaign. [Styelist]
4. Which star has a new house shaped like the eye of an Egyptian deity? [The Gloss]
5. West Hollywood is the first city in the U.S. to ban the sale of fur apparel. [BlackBookMag]
6. Happy birthday Daffy's! The department store turns 50 this week. [TheCut]