Dancing With the Stars Results, Win a Wardrobe Makeover and More!

1. L.A. Laker Ron Artest was the first to get the boot on this season's Dancing With the Stars. [THR]

2. Enter this Stylefind sweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate closet makeover! [Stylefind]

3. Rashida Jones sports a frizzy 'do in Dove's "Make Friends With Your Hair" campaign. [Styelist]

4. Which star has a new house shaped like the eye of an Egyptian deity? [The Gloss]

5. West Hollywood is the first city in the U.S. to ban the sale of fur apparel. [BlackBookMag]

6. Happy birthday Daffy's! The department store turns 50 this week. [TheCut]