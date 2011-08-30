Dancing With the Stars: Meet the New Season 13 Cast!

ABC revealed the new contestants for Dancing With the Stars, and Season 13 is bound to be interesting! MTV reality star alum Kristin Cavallari is among the competitors, along with George Clooney's Italian ex Elisabetta Canalis, soccer star Hope Solo, Chynna Phillips of Wilson Phillips, no-nonsense news host Nancy Grace, and talk show star Ricki Lake. The only male Kardashian, Rob, is on the roster, as well as actor David Arquette, basketballer Ron Artest, war veteran and motivational speaker J.R. Martinez, and fashion television host Carson Kressley. Cher's child Chaz Bono, formerly known as Chastity, rounds out the competition. Watch their ballroom dancing and samba skills be put to the test when the show premieres September 19th at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Tell us: Who will you be rooting for? Place your early bets in the comments!

