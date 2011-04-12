Dancing With the Stars Makeup Secrets: Get Petra and Kendra's Looks!

Image zoom ABC/ADAM TAYLOR, Courtesy Photo

It was classical week on Dancing With the Stars, and in keeping with the theme of things that are timeless, the contestants wore old Hollywood-inspired hair and makeup. We caught up with the show's makeup artist Melanie Mills, who let us in on how she created Petra Nemcova’s sultry look. “Petra performed a fierce and dark Paso Doble number, and I wanted to evoke old Hollywood glamour with big lashes, bright lips, and strong eyebrows,” Mills told InStyle exclusively. She used Anastasia Illumin8 Eye Shadow Palette in #2 ($40; sephora.com) to create Petra’s smokey eye, blending the matte chocolate shadow over the lid toward the crease. Mills then ringed Nemcova's eyes with a brown liner pencil, and used a matte burgundy lip liner to create her dramatic dark pout. See Kendra Wilkinson’s look after the jump!



“Even though she was dancing the waltz, Wilkinson channeled her inner Bonnie and Clyde-esque gangster,” said Mills. “I wanted to give her a powerful, feminine look made famous by the starlets of the '40s.” Mills kept Wilkinson’s eye makeup simple in order to draw attention to her sculpted eyebrows. To create a bolder shape, Mills used Anastasia Beauty Express Palette in Blonde ($40; sephora.com), which is a brow set slightly darker than Wilkinson’s own shade. “It was the big arches and longer brows that gave actresses like Lana Turner that power look,” Mills said.

