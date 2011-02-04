Dancing With the Stars Inspires Dress Collection

Dancing with the Stars isn't just inspiring America to love ballroom dancing, it's also inspiring fashion. The eveningwear label La Femme announced it will launch a 30-dress collection inspired by the looks seen on the hit reality show named Dancing with the Stars by La Femme this month in collaboration with ABC. While the dresses won't be nearly as revealing as the daring ensembles you see sashaying across the wooden dance floor on TV, they are definitely inspired by the bright, fun color palette within the DWTS wardrobe (as seen here on Kelly Osbourne). The colorful gowns will be available for $348 to $598 later this month. Click through to see more styles inspired by DWTS!