Dancing With the Stars: Costume Designer Randall Christensen Spills His Top Style Secrets!

Who makes the cast of Dancing With the Stars look so good? That would be the show's costume designer, Randall Christensen. The sparkle mastermind has been creating outfits for television, film, theater, and the competitive dance world for years, and he's been the lead designer at Dancing With the Stars ever since he won an Emmy in season two, guiding a staff of over 20 seamstresses and tailors ever week. The show's twelfth season premieres tonight, and InStyle caught up with Christensen to talk fringe, ("Put it on and you cannot stand still!"), wardrobe malfunctions ("I have literally seen it all, whether I wanted to or not"), and confidence ("You have to own your look no matter what it is"). Discover the designer's top six style secrets in the gallery—and learn how to infuse some cha-cha-cha into your wardrobe, too.