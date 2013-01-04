Dan Stevens and Jessica Chastain Star in The Heiress, Plus More Parties!

Co-stars Dan Stevens (of Downton Abbey fame) and Jessica Chastain (recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Zero Dark Thirty) bundled up as they arrived at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Manhattan. The pair currently star opposite one another in The Heiress, a revival of the Tony-winning play that depicts Chastain (in her Broadway debut) as the daughter of a very wealthy but emotionally-distant father who is being aggressively pursued by Stevens's character. See more stars at yesterday's biggest events in the gallery!