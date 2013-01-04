Dan Stevens and Jessica Chastain Star in The Heiress, Plus More Parties!

Landov
Meghan Blalock
Jan 04, 2013 @ 11:24 am

Co-stars Dan Stevens (of Downton Abbey fame) and Jessica Chastain (recently nominated for a Golden Globe for Zero Dark Thirty) bundled up as they arrived at the Walter Kerr Theatre in Manhattan. The pair currently star opposite one another in The Heiressa revival of the Tony-winning play that depicts Chastain (in her Broadway debut) as the daughter of a very wealthy but emotionally-distant father who is being aggressively pursued by Stevens's character. See more stars at yesterday's biggest events in the gallery! 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!