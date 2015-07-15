Dan Aykroyd Confirms That He Will Have a Cameo in the New Ghostbusters Movie

Rita Kokshanian
Jul 15, 2015 @ 11:30 am

The all-female Ghostbusters reboot just keeps getting better and better. Dan Aykroyd, who starred in the original film, confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that he will be making a cameo in the upcoming all-female reboot of the classic flick—before quickly deleting his tweet. "On GB set shooting my scene with funny beautiful Kristen Wiig Lady GB's are adorable, hilarious and badass Exhilerating! #ghostbusters," the actor originally said. 

Although he deleted the tweet, Entertainment Weekly has since confirmed that the actor will indeed be making a cameo in the film, but what part he's going play is yet to be disclosed. Hey, it's not really Ghostbusters without Dan Aykroyd, right? 

