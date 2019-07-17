Elizabeth Hurley's Son Looks So Much Like Her in This New Beauty Ad

Elizabeth Hurley's son has just made his modeling debut — and you may have to do a double-take, because he looks just like his mother.

Damian Hurley, whose father is American businessman Steve Bing, is one of the stars of makeup artist Pat McGrath's new collection, “Sublime Perfection the System.” In the new ad, he channels momma Hurley with his lush hair, blue eyes, and strong bone structure. (You can see him at about the 0:10 mark in the video.)

The campaign also features other up-and-coming models like Sonjdra Deluxe, Violet Chachki and Zhengyang Zhang, and marks Damian's formal modeling debut. But it's not his first time in the spotlight: He's previously acted in a guest role alongside his mom in E! series The Royals.

Image zoom PatMcGrath Labs/YouTube

"Working with our amazing cast including Sonjdra, Damian, Violet, Zheng, Shanelle, Blesnya and Primose, has been simply magical and made this set so fun and easy – being surrounded by a luminary lineup of divine beauties who are McGrath Muses," McGrath said in a press release about the campaign.

RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Is Back in a Safety Pin Dress

In a joint interview in 2018, Elizabeth spoke about how close the two of them are, telling Daily Mail, "I rather think I’ve simply been blessed with a child whose personality gels with mine."