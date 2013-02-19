Dallas Season 2, Episode 5: Ann's '80s-Inspired Power Suit and More!

Dallas was back with a new episode last night! And with Ann (Brenda Strong) on trial, everyone whipped out the smart courthouse fashions—including Sue Ellen (Linda Gray, here with Josh Henderson as John Ross Ewing), who paid homage to the time of the original Dallas series with an '80s-inspired skirt suit. "I re-worked the shoulders on this classic Thierry Mugler suit for Sue Ellen to give it a modern edge," costume designer Rachel Sage Kunin told InStyle.com. "It is a nod to the 1980s power suit with an updated, rounded shoulder. The gold metal ornaments on the suit, along with the 15-carat diamond studs she's wearing, makes this an extraordinary Sue Ellen statement outfit." Indeed it does! Click through to for more from Kunin on Dallas' best looks last night.

