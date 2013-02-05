Dallas Season 2, Episode 3 Fashion: Emma's British Style and More

A new episode of Dallas aired last night—and with it came a brand new character! Meet Emma Ryland (Emma Bell), a new member of the family who hopped the pond from England. "The lovely Emma has led a sheltered life. She was raised in England by her very wealthy grandmother, who exposed her to the finer things in life. This look shows that refinement," Dallas' costume designer Rachel Sage Kunin told InStyle.com. "She is absolutely proper wearing her Van Cleef & Arpels necklace with that caramel Shoshanna A-line dress." Welcome to Texas, Emma! Click through to see more of our favorite Dallas looks from last night.

