Dallas Returns Tonight: Fashion Flashback Photos!

"It was the epitome of the 80s. Fashion, sex, greed, avarice, business... we had it all!" Dallas star Linda Gray has said. The TV series that brought backstabbing, bed-hopping, and the first-ever season cliffhanger to prime-time television is set to return next summer, but fans can get a sneak peek of the new Dallas tonight! Gray, Larry Hagman and Patrick Duffy reprise their original roles, Jesse Metcalfe and Josh Henderson play the next generation of the Ewing clan, and Jordana Brewster, Brenda Strong and Julie Gonzalo are Southfork's newest femme fatales. Click through for a fashion flashback from the original series and tune in to TNT during The Closer tonight at 9/8c for a first look at the return of Dallas.

