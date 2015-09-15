Dakota Johnson Reveals Her Secret to Killer Style

Every time Dakota Johnson steps out, she looks flawless. But that doesn't mean the Fifty Shades of Grey star spends a ton of time plotting out her looks every morning. In fact, she just likes to play things by ear when it comes to choosing her outfits. "It depends really on how I feel that day," the-25-year-old actress told InStyle when she stopped by our pop-up portrait studio at the Toronto International Film Festival to discuss her new movie, Black Mass. "Normally it takes me a few minutes to figure out the thing that makes me feel good. It varies."

Johnson's solution to make sure she's inspired by her wardrobe, even when she's on the go? Checked luggage and lots of options. "I travel with a lot of clothes, which is a really bad idea because it’s such a nightmare to travel," she said. "I always overpack, because I like to bring things with me and I accumulate stuff so it piles up. I travel with everything I own." When she's doing press, Johnson manages to keep her baggage down to "less than three" suitcases—and they're filled with only her most essential must-haves, of course.

"I always have a pair of Levi’s, my Saint Laurent leather jacket, and scarves," she revealed. "I love clothes so much. I feel like whatever I wear is an insight for other people to get to see who I am, or for me to portray how I’m feeling."

That means Johnson doesn't have any regrets when it comes to choosing her looks. " I feel like everything I wear is a favorite thing," she said. "I wouldn’t wear something if I didn’t love it, and I wouldn’t just wear something because someone put me in it."

The one outfit that Johnson is most obsessed with these days is the blush pink Prada dress she wore to premiere Black Mass at the Venice Film Festival this month. "It was so special, and I really loved that dress. I felt very, very pretty in it, which is a nice feeling."

Black Mass hits theaters September 18.

