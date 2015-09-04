Dakota Johnson Is No Longer a Brunette!

Today’s celebrity hair news is brought to you by Dakota Johnson from the 2015 Venice International Film Festival. The Fifty Shades of Grey star, who ditched her shoulder-length locks for a blunt bob back in April, debuted a brand-new hair color at last night’s Black Mass premiere.

It appears the actress, who stars in the film alongside Johnny Depp, has decided to give her chocolate brown locks a break; she’s now sporting a noticeably lighter hue, paired with golden blonde highlights. Though Johnson doesn’t quite resemble Anastasia Steele anymore, we love her fresh look and we’re happy to see that her signature wispy bangs are still intact.

