Dakota Johnson's Red Carpet Minidress Has It All — Including Pockets

Dakota Johnson’s life may consist of movie sets and consciously uncoupled rock stars, but that doesn’t mean she’s above the simple, universal pleasures this world has to give. Like you and I (and everyone, really), Dakota also loves a well-placed pocket.

The 29-year-old walked the carpet at a special L.A. screening of her new movie, The Peanut Butter Falcon, on Thursday in a black chest and midriff-baring Saint Laurent minidress with embroidered silver and gold designs decorating it from hem to hem. It’s a look so good that labeling our favorite element is a challenge — The bow-like upper? The intricate pelican embroidery? The illusion of separates? Incredible as each piece is on its own, one quality rises above the rest: the pockets.

Pockets are spectacular on anything, but a red carpet dress is next-level. In Saint Laurent we trust.

Johnson complemented the dress with black leather sandals, a high ponytail, and thin gold hoops.

We'll take our red carpet couture with a side of pockets any day.