Lunch with Dakota Johnson and Melanie Griffith Is No Drab Affair

Jane Asher
Mar 21, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

These ladies who lunch do so in serious style.

Dakota Johnson star and her famous mother, Melanie Griffith, are a close pair, who often attend Hollywood red carpet events together. On Monday the Fifty Shades of Grey star stepped out to grab a bite to eat with Mom in Los Angeles. And while it was a decidedly more casual meetup than what we've grown used to seeing, the mother-daughter lunch date did not call for dull style.

Johnson looked stylish as always in a pair of high-waist, cropped black pants, a blue button-down tied at the waist, and chic flats from The Row ($986, originally $1,972; mytheresa.com). She topped off her look with a Louis Vuitton purse and black sunnies. Her mom exuded classic California-cool style in a floor-length cardigan over a nude turtleneck, blue jeans, and cat-eye sunglasses (get a similar pair here), wearing her blonde hair pulled up into a casual updo.

RELATED: Dakota Johnson Dedicated a Scene in Fifty Shades Darker to Her Mom

Johnson has had some free time as of late now that Fifty Shades Darker is out of theaters and the third installment Fifty Shades Freed, coming in 2018, has already been filmed. Her next movie coming out this year is a remake of the 1977 thriller Suspiria co-starring Chloë Grace Moretz and Tilda Swinton.

[MUSIC] I give my daughter advice all the time about her inner beauty, because it Starts there and it actually ends there. Let's be honest. But I always feel and especially because I'm in a business where you really wanna get in, you really wanna be successful is to make sure that whatever her style is it's hers. That it's just something that brings out the best of who she is. I will continue to say that throughout her life because I think it's an empowering message to girls. It's the privilege of a lifetime is being who you are. I think we're always trying to Be someone else, as women. We're always trying to be pretty. That's the thing, pretty. And I want her to feel like she's her pretty. [MUSIC]

